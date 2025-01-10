Ilika Plc Stereax Production Kicks Off for Breakthrough Solid-State Batteries (video)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) CEO Graeme Purdy joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the production of Stereax batteries for process qualification.

In an exciting update for shareholders, Ilika Plc has announced the commencement of production for its innovative Stereax batteries at the Certec medical facility in the US. This marks a major milestone in solid-state battery technology, with Ilika’s CEO, Graeme Purdy, sharing insights into the journey towards product qualification, the advantages of their thin-film design, and the collaboration with Certec. Embedded within the interview are details on the miniaturisation and high power-density capabilities of Stereax batteries, and what these advancements mean for applications ranging from medtech to industrial IoT.

About Ilika Plc:

Ilika Plc specialises in cutting-edge solid-state battery technology, delivering energy solutions tailored for demanding sectors such as medtech, industrial IoT, EVs, and consumer electronics.