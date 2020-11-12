Twitter
Ilika plc expect to continue its good progress (Interview)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) CEO Graeme Purdy joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its progress through H1 and into H2. Graeme explains the biggest challenges it has seen during H1, what’s gone well during the period, anticipated challenges, the significance of the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre framework agreement and whether Goliath compete with such well-funded competition like Quantumscape.

Ilika plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability. Stereax solid-state batteries are also customisable in shape and form, stackable and operational at high temperatures.

Ilika plc
