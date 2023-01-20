Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Ilika MoU with Cirtec a good validation of Stereax technology (VIDEO)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is the topic of conversation when Clean-tech Equities Specialist at Baden Hill, Dr Tom McColm joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Tom discusses the half-year report for the six months ended 31 October 2022, shares his take on the news, the potential news around Stereax and Goliath that he hopes to see over the coming weeks and whats happening in the battery sector as a whole.

Ilika Plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology, enabling solutions for applications such as Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicals and Consumer Electronics.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

You can also listen to our interviews on: 

Youtube Amazon Spotify

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Ilika MoU with Cirtec a good validation of Stereax technology (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.