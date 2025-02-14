ICG Enterprise Trust, How a Unique Capital Strategy Drives Long-Term Investor Gains (Video)

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) stands out in the private equity space with its distinctive approach to capital allocation. In this discussion, Mark Thomas, analyst at Hardman & Co, breaks down their latest report, Unique Approach to Capital Allocation, revealing how ICGT’s mix of progressive dividends, long-term compounding growth, and strategic buybacks creates significant value for investors. With a five-year CAGR NAV per share total return of 13.8% and a disciplined dual buyback strategy, ICGT continues to differentiate itself from peers. Discover the key figures behind their performance and the risks investors should consider.

ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on long-term growth through selective investments in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.