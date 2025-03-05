Follow us on:

Guidewire Software, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$212.65’, now 8.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Guidewire Software, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GWRE) have now 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $240.00 and $135.00 calculating the average target share price we see $212.65. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $196.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $192.78 while the 200 day moving average is $168.30. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 16.28B. The stock price is currently at: $194.89 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,632,028,327 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 526.73, revenue per share of $12.53 and a -0.66% return on assets.

Guidewire Software, Inc. is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. The Company’s platform combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, and artificial intelligence applications delivered as a cloud service or self-managed software. Its core operational services and products include InsuranceSuite Cloud, InsuranceNow, and InsuranceSuite for self-managed installations. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is a configurable and scalable product, delivered as a service and primarily comprised of three core applications, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud. The Company’s InsuranceNow is a cloud-based application that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is hosted on Amazon Web Services and managed by its internal cloud operations team. The Company’s Data Platform collects data from InsuranceSuite Cloud and InsuranceNow, as well as other internal and external sources.

