Fidelity Special Values well-positioned and in capable hands (VIDEO)

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) is the topic of conversation when Dr Brian Moretta, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Brian explains the idea behind his note entitled Questions for the 2022 AGM, how the manager outperformed when value has been out of favour, how being in a recession my affect the portfolio, other management aspects and prospects.

Fidelity Special Values PLC aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.