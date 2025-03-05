Eli Lilly and Company Share Price Target ‘$1,001.63’, now 7.7% Upside Potential

Eli Lilly and Company with ticker code (LLY) have now 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $1,190.00 and $620.00 with the average share target price sitting at $1,001.63. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $929.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $816.33 and the 200 day moving average is $852.58. The market capitalization for the company is 818.29B. Currently the stock stands at: $911.06 USD

The potential market cap would be $881,573,779,831 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 77.54, revenue per share of $50.01 and a 15.33% return on assets.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing businesses. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets products in the human pharmaceutical products segment. Its diabetes products include Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity. Its oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. Its immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. Its neuroscience products include Cymbalta, Emgality, and Zyprexa. Its other therapies consist of Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, Bebtelovimab, Cialis, and Forteo. It maintains special business groups for service wholesalers, pharmacy benefit managers, managed care organizations, group purchasing organizations, government and long-term care institutions, hospitals, and certain retail pharmacies. It manufactures and distributes its products through facilities in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and other countries. Its products are sold in over 110 countries.