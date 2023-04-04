Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Edison International – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and .6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Edison International which can be found using ticker (EIX) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 50 and has a mean target at $71.00. Now with the previous closing price of $70.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of .6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to $64.87. The market cap for the company is $26,991m. Company Website: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $27,147m based on the market consensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe. The company’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and approximately 80 transmission substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 38,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines; approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines; and 730 substations. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

