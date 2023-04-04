Digital 9 Infrastructure see no reason for recent decline in the share price

Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (LON:DGI9), a leading investor in the infrastructure of the internet, stated today that it continues to monitor the current DGI9 share price volatility.

The Board and the Investment Manager confirms that they are not aware of any portfolio specific factors that have led to the recent decline in the share price. The Board believes that the discount to Net Asset Value at which the Company’s share price currently trades materially undervalues the Company and its portfolio. The Board maintains confidence in the Group’s diversified portfolio of nine high-quality data centre, subsea fibre, wireless and terrestrial fibre assets which continue to perform strongly, in line with management expectations.

The Investment Manager announces that it has purchased 150,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at an average price of 61.40 pence per share on 31 March 2023. This purchase of Ordinary Shares was made by Perihelion One Limited, a company in the Triple Point Group.

In addition, senior members of the Digital Infrastructure team also purchased a further 240,000 shares in the Company. The Investment Manager, including senior members of the Digital Infrastructure team, now hold a total of 2,336,495 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.27% of the total issued share capital.

As previously announced, Directors’ total shareholdings have increased to 333,381 shares, an increase of 96,939 shares since the announcement of the Company’s Annual Financial Report on 9 March 2023.

As outlined at the recent Capital Market’s Day, the Company is making significant progress in executing its initiatives for securing complementary sources of capital with a:

· Term sheet having been agreed for a $100 million facility to be provided to one of the high growth Investee Companies. Completion is expected in May 2023.

· Syndication of a minority stake in existing Investee Companies to a strategic capital partner progressing in line with timetable. Terms are expected to be announced in August 2023.

The recruitment of the Investment Manager’s Head of Digital Infrastructure is also progressing as expected and will be announced in due course.

