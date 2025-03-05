DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Share Price Target ‘$20.60’, now 28.8% Upside Potential

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. with ticker code (XRAY) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $27.00 and $19.00 calculating the average target share price we see $20.60. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $15.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The day 50 moving average is $18.78 and the 200 day MA is $23.01. The company has a market cap of 3.10B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $15.59 USD

The potential market cap would be $3,996,690,271 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.36%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $18.67 and a 2.11% return on assets.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions including dental equipment and dental and healthcare consumable products. The Company’s segments include Technologies & Equipment (T&E) and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s dental technology and equipment products and healthcare products. The T&E segment products include dental implants, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, orthodontic aligners, imaging systems, treatment centers, instruments, as well as medical devices. The Consumables segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s consumable products, which include various preventive, restorative, endodontic, and dental laboratory products. The Company manufactures and sells healthcare consumable products for urological applications.