Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Deliveroo PLC (ROO.L): Navigating the Tightrope of Growth and Valuation

Broker Ratings

Deliveroo PLC, listed under the stock symbol ROO.L on the London Stock Exchange, stands as a significant player in the consumer cyclical sector, specifically within the internet retail industry. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in London, the company has rapidly expanded its reach across the UK, Ireland, and several other countries, including France, Italy, and Hong Kong. Deliveroo’s platform uniquely connects consumers with local shops, riders, restaurants, and grocery partners, establishing a robust food delivery ecosystem.

As of the latest market data, Deliveroo boasts a market capitalisation of $2.47 billion, with its current stock price at 170.5 GBp. Despite a slight price dip of 1.00 GBp or 0.01%, the stock has demonstrated resilience, navigating a 52-week range from 113.10 to 171.50 GBp. This trajectory suggests a steady climb towards its upper price limit, reflecting investor confidence amidst a volatile market landscape.

However, for prospective investors, the financial metrics present a complex picture. The company’s trailing P/E ratio remains unavailable, while the forward P/E ratio is an eye-watering 2,102.08, raising questions about its current valuation against expected earnings. This figure suggests that the market might be pricing in significant future growth, albeit with substantial risk. Additionally, standard valuation metrics, such as Price/Book and Price/Sales ratios, are not applicable, further complicating the assessment of Deliveroo’s market value.

Deliveroo’s performance metrics offer some insights, with a modest revenue growth of 3.40%. Yet, the absence of a net income figure and a flat EPS of 0.00 indicate that profitability remains a challenge. The return on equity at a negative -0.02% further underscores the current financial hurdles. On a more positive note, Deliveroo reports a free cash flow of £52.125 million, which could provide some financial flexibility amid ongoing operational challenges.

In terms of dividends, Deliveroo does not currently offer a yield, with a payout ratio of 0.00%. This aligns with the strategic focus of reinvesting earnings into growth and expansion rather than returning capital to shareholders.

Analyst sentiment towards Deliveroo is a mix of optimism and caution. With seven buy ratings, five hold ratings, and a single sell rating, the consensus target price range spans from 115.00 to 225.00 GBp, averaging at 172.94 GBp. This suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the current price. However, investors should weigh these expectations against the backdrop of Deliveroo’s high valuation and modest growth metrics.

On the technical analysis front, Deliveroo’s stock has recently surpassed both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, set at 131.22 and 139.92, respectively. The RSI (14) at 75.46 indicates that the stock might be entering overbought territory, urging caution as the MACD and Signal Line values highlight recent bullish momentum.

For investors, Deliveroo presents a compelling narrative of rapid expansion and market penetration. Still, the financial indicators and valuation metrics suggest a need for careful consideration. As the company continues to carve out its niche in the competitive food delivery market, potential investors must balance the allure of growth with the inherent risks of high valuations and current profitability challenges.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Spirent Communications PLC (SPT.L): Navigating Opportunities in the Evolving Tech Landscape

    Broker Ratings

    Syncona Limited (SYNC.L): Exploring the Potential of a Life Sciences Investment Specialist

    Broker Ratings

    SSP GROUP PLC ORD 1 17/200P (SSPG.L): Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities in the Global Food Service Sector

    Broker Ratings

    DiscoverIE Group PLC (DSCV.L): Evaluating Its Market Position and Growth Prospects

    Broker Ratings

    SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC ORD (SUPR.L): Navigating the Investment Landscape with Key Analyst Insights

    Broker Ratings

    Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN.L): Navigating Opportunities with a Steady Market Presence

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.