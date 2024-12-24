Danaher Corporation Share Price Target ‘$288.60’, now 26.3% Upside Potential

Danaher Corporation which can be found using ticker (DHR) now have 25 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $315.00 and $255.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $288.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $228.55 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 26.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $243.70 while the 200 day moving average is $254.90. The market capitalization for the company is 165.52B. The stock price is currently at: $229.16 USD

The potential market cap would be $209,007,814,804 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 43.32, revenue per share of $32.29 and a 3.86% return on assets.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. The Company’s segments include Biotechnology, which includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables and services; Life Sciences segment, which offers a range of instruments and consumables that are primarily used by customers to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites, and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies, and test and manufacture new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics segment that offers clinical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physicians’ offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease, and Environmental & Applied Solutions segment, which offers products and services that help protect precious resources and keep global food and water supplies safe.