CVS Health Corporation Share Price Target ‘$72.14’, now 11.2% Upside Potential

CVS Health Corporation with ticker code (CVS) have now 25 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $91.43 and $48.01 and has a mean share price target at $72.14. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $64.90 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 11.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $54.10 and the 200 day MA is $57.34. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 80.96B. The current share price for the company is: $64.21 USD

The potential market cap would be $89,984,114,831 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.74, revenue per share of $294.41 and a 1.99% return on assets.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified health solutions company. The Company’s segments include Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other. Its Health Care Benefits offer a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, medical management capabilities, Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans, and Medicaid health care management services. Its Health Services provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, and diagnostic testing.