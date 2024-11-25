CVS Health Corporation Share Price Target ‘$68.35’, now 19.7% Upside Potential

CVS Health Corporation which can be found using ticker (CVS) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $93.00 and $57.00 and has a mean share price target at $68.35. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $57.10 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 19.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and the 200 day MA is $62.95. The market cap for the company is 73.00B. Currently the stock stands at: $58.01 USD

The potential market cap would be $87,380,026,983 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.72, revenue per share of $290.20 and a 2.37% return on assets.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified health solutions company. The Company’s segments include Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other. Its Health Care Benefits offer a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, medical management capabilities, Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans, and Medicaid health care management services. Its Health Services provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, and diagnostic testing.