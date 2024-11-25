Cognex Corporation Share Price Target ‘$47.35’, now 20.8% Upside Potential

Cognex Corporation which can be found using ticker (CGNX) have now 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $60.00 and $38.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $47.35. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $39.20 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day MA is $39.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to $42.09. The market cap for the company is 6.98B. The current share price for the company is: $40.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,426,304,839 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.09%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 79.75, revenue per share of $5.14 and a 2.91% return on assets.

Cognex Corporation is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks where vision is required. The Company’s solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. It offers a range of machine vision systems and sensors, vision software, and industrial image-based barcode readers designed to meet customer needs at different performance and price points. Its products range from deep learning solutions that solve complex applications with unpredictable defects and deviations, to lower-cost vision sensors that conduct simple presence/absence inspections. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, and inspecting them.