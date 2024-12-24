Cognex Corporation Share Price Target ‘$47.38’, now 32.5% Upside Potential

Cognex Corporation with ticker code (CGNX) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $60.00 and $38.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $47.38. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.77 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 32.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $39.49 while the 200 day moving average is $42.03. The market capitalization for the company is 6.20B. The current share price for the company is: $36.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,212,893,417 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.09%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 70.88, revenue per share of $5.14 and a 2.91% return on assets.

Cognex Corporation is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks where vision is required. The Company’s solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. It offers a range of machine vision systems and sensors, vision software, and industrial image-based barcode readers designed to meet customer needs at different performance and price points. Its products range from deep learning solutions that solve complex applications with unpredictable defects and deviations, to lower-cost vision sensors that conduct simple presence/absence inspections. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, and inspecting them.