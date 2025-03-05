Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Share Price Target ‘$61.24’, now 2.3% Upside Potential

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company which can be found using ticker (BMY) have now 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $70.00 and $37.00 and has a mean share price target at $61.24. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $59.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $57.28 and the 200 day MA is $51.07. The market cap for the company is 120.62B. The current share price for the company is: $59.44 USD

The potential market cap would be $123,390,041,253 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $23.83 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers products for a range of therapeutic classes, which include oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and hematology. Its pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs and products produced from biological processes, called biologics. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by infusion. Its products include Revlimid, Abecma, Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel, Yervoy, Abraxane, Empliciti, Reblozyl, Inrebic, Onureg, Zeposia, Camzyos, and Breyanzi. It also has a pipeline of investigational medicines designed to target the common mutations associated with oncogenesis, including repotrectinib. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies.