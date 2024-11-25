Follow us on:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Share Price Target ‘$59.64’, now 2.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company with ticker code (BMY) have now 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $73.00 and $39.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $59.64. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $58.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $53.66 while the 200 day moving average is $48.54. The market capitalization for the company is 119.40B. The current share price for the company is: $58.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $122,293,845,378 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $23.41 and a 6.07% return on assets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers products for a range of therapeutic classes, which include oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and hematology. Its pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs and products produced from biological processes, called biologics. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by infusion. Its products include Revlimid, Abecma, Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel, Yervoy, Abraxane, Empliciti, Reblozyl, Inrebic, Onureg, Zeposia, Camzyos, and Breyanzi. It also has a pipeline of investigational medicines designed to target the common mutations associated with oncogenesis, including repotrectinib. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies.

