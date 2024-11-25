Follow us on:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Share Price Target ‘$43.93’, now 10.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. with ticker code (AXTA) now have 20 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $50.00 and $39.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $43.93. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $39.78 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $37.29 while the 200 day moving average is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of 8.84B. The current share price for the company is: $40.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,757,375,345 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.38, revenue per share of $23.93 and a 6.72% return on assets.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets and distributes coatings systems. The Company operates through two segments. Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to both large regional and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and to a fragmented and local customer base. The segment develops, markets and supplies a complete portfolio of coatings systems and color matching technologies. Mobility Coatings segment provides coatings technologies for light vehicle and commercial vehicle OEMs. The Company offers a comprehensive range of waterborne and solventborne products and systems used by the global automotive refinish industry to repair damaged vehicles. The Company’s industrial brands include Imron Industrial, Tufcote Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Strenex Industrial, PercoTop, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, and Ceranamel for liquid coatings and Alesta, Teodur, Nap-Gard, Abcite and Plascoat for powder coatings.

