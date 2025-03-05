Follow us on:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Share Price Target ‘$44.13’, now 25.7% Upside Potential

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. which can be found using ticker (AXTA) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $51.00 and $34.61 with the average share target price sitting at $44.13. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.10 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The 50 day MA is $35.90 and the 200 day MA is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of 7.48B. Currently the stock stands at: $34.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,404,604,215 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.71, revenue per share of $24.06 and a 6.68% return on assets.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets and distributes coatings systems. The Company operates through two segments. Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to both large regional and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and to a fragmented and local customer base. The segment develops, markets and supplies a complete portfolio of coatings systems and color matching technologies. Mobility Coatings segment provides coatings technologies for light vehicle and commercial vehicle OEMs. The Company offers a comprehensive range of waterborne and solventborne products and systems used by the global automotive refinish industry to repair damaged vehicles. The Company’s industrial brands include Imron Industrial, Tufcote Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Strenex Industrial, PercoTop, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, and Ceranamel for liquid coatings and Alesta, Teodur, Nap-Gard, Abcite and Plascoat for powder coatings.

