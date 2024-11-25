Amgen Inc. Share Price Target ‘$334.06’, now 15.2% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. which can be found using ticker (AMGN) now have 27 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $405.00 and $200.00 calculating the average target share price we see $334.06. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $289.90 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $316.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to $305.89. The company has a market cap of 158.32B. The stock price is currently at: $294.53 USD

The potential market cap would be $182,435,957,685 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 37.62, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.