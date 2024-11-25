Alcoa Corporation Share Price Target ‘$46.97’, now 1.1% Upside Potential

Alcoa Corporation which can be found using ticker (AA) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $55.00 and $38.50 and has a mean share price target at $46.97. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $46.45 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 1.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $40.47 and the 200 day moving average is $36.15. The market cap for the company is 11.75B. The stock price is currently at: $45.47 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,878,718,230 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $57.24 and a 1.86% return on assets.

Alcoa Corporation is a trading company. The Company is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Company’s operations consist of two reportable business segments: Alumina and Aluminum. The Alumina segment consists of the Company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina. The alumina produced by this segment is sold primarily to internal and external aluminum smelter customers; a portion of the alumina is sold to external customers who process it into industrial chemical products. The Company’s Aluminum segment consists of worldwide smelting and cast house system, which processes alumina into primary aluminum, and portfolio of energy assets in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. Its smelting operations produce molten primary aluminum, which is then formed by the casting operations into either common alloy ingot or into value-add ingot products. The Company has over 27 operating locations across nine countries.