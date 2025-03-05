AbbVie Inc. Share Price Target ‘$208.32’, now -1.5% Downside Potential

AbbVie Inc. which can be found using ticker (ABBV) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $165.00 and has a mean share price target at $208.32. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $211.48 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $184.55 and the 200 day moving average is $182.32. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 366.77B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $207.76 USD

The potential market cap would be $361,296,745,248 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 86.93, revenue per share of $31.85 and a 8.26% return on assets.

AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a diversified research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and sale of medicines and therapies. It offers products in various therapeutic categories, including immunology products, which include Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq; oncology products, which include Imbruvica and Venclexta/Venclyxto; aesthetics products that include Botox Cosmetic, The Juvederm Collection of Fillers and others; neuroscience products, such as Botox Therapeutic, Vraylar, Duopa and Duodopa, and Ubrelvy; eye care products, which consists of Lumigan/Ganfort, Alphagan/Combigan and Restasis, and other key products, which include Mavyret/Maviret, Creon, Lupron, Linzess/Constella and Synthroid. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from the AbbVie-owned distribution centers and public warehouses.