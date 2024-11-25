Abbott Laboratories Share Price Target ‘$129.87’, now 10.8% Upside Potential

Abbott Laboratories which can be found using ticker (ABT) now have 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $149.00 and $104.00 and has a mean share price target at $129.87. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $117.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day MA is $115.58 while the 200 day moving average is $110.83. The company has a market cap of 204.25B. Currently the stock stands at: $117.76 USD

The potential market cap would be $226,217,002,005 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.79, revenue per share of $23.68 and a 6.49% return on assets.

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women’s health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.