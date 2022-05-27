Why is the outlook for Goodbody Health ‘tremendously exciting and hugely positive’ (VIDEO)

Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE: GBDY / AQSE: GBDY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF) CEO Marc Howells joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a change of name and direction for the company.

Marc shares his views on a under resourced and over burdened NHS, a change in how people manage their health, how Goodbody Health is meeting the massive growing demand for its services and can the company continue to grow at such speed.

Goodbody Health Inc. are a wellness company, focusing on the Health and Wellness of customers through the local community by the introduction and use of cutting edge diagnostic equipment.

Disrupting the ‘old model’ of courier to laboratory style testing.

Goodbody Health is the parent company for its main brand name "Goodbody" and its trading subsidiaries "Goodbody Wellness Limited" and "Goodbody Botanicals Ltd"