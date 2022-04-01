Goodbody Health products included on FSA Novel Foods Register (Interview)

Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE: GBDY / AQSE: GBDY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF) Director George Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the Novel Foods submission process.

George explains the submission process, what the FSA Public list announcement means, what it means for Goodbody and the implication this has for consumers.

Goodbody Health announced that, following the UK Food Standard Agencies (FSA) publication of the Novel Foods approved list for CBD, the Company’s application has been approved by the FSA to the next stage of the Novel Foods submission, being the publication of the FSA CBD Products register. The status of ‘Awaiting Evidence’ means the FSA are now awaiting the final toxicology results and are satisfied with all the other evidence submitted. Once received, and if successful, the Company will progress to the final Validated status.

The Company welcomes this increased compliance in the sector as the new regulations ensure that only fully compliant products are placed on the market. Those not included on these FSA CBD products Novel Food register will have to be taken off sale. Goodbody Health is now well placed to continue its growth in the CBD market as this process restricts the market to fewer competitors, as many did not meet the criteria. Consumers can visit https://ukcbdlist.com/ , a site run by the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI), to see if a brand is compliant.

The Company’s extraction facility is HACCP, GMP and ISO 22000 certified and its laboratory is UKAS accredited against ISO 17025 international standard. Goodbody Health works closely with relevant regulatory bodies (FSA, Home Office, Trading Standards). Goodbody Health provides CBD extraction into isolate and distillate, manufacturing of CBD food supplements (oils, capsules, gummies, etc), cosmetics, and has a UKAS accredited analytical laboratory testing CBD products for potency and contaminants such as heavy metals, residual solvents, pesticides and microbials. In managing the whole production process, the Company tests the products at every stage of manufacturing, from extraction to the consumer product, ensuring all the products are of the highest quality.