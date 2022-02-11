Twitter
Goodbody Health Phytovista Laboratories extends its ISO 17025 UKAS accreditation (Interview)

Goodbody Health Group (CSE: GDBY / AQSE: GDBY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF) subsidiary Phytovista Laboratories Chief Scientific Officer Nick Clarkson joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss an extension to its ISO 17025 UKAS accreditation.

Nick explains what the extension means, provides a summary of what the 2021 Government Chemist CBD Food and Cosmetic Ring Trial report detailed, explains how PhytoVista is now placed to help CBD companies with their compliance and what is happening with the Food Standards Agency and the processes they are putting in place.

The Goodbody Health Group Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Aquis Stock Exchange – Growth Market (AQSE) Apex segment, OTC Pink, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), providing current and prospective shareholders with multiple platforms in which to buy and sell Goodbody Health Group Inc. stock under the EPIC codes: CSE: GDBY / AQSE: GDBY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF. Retail customers can trade via online brokers AJ Bell, Jarvis Investment Management, Interactive Investor and The Share Centre, alongside the extensive range of telephone broking service providers.

