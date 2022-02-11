Goodbody Health Phytovista Laboratories extends its ISO 17025 UKAS accreditation (Interview)

Goodbody Health Group (CSE: GDBY / AQSE: GDBY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF) subsidiary Phytovista Laboratories Chief Scientific Officer Nick Clarkson joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss an extension to its ISO 17025 UKAS accreditation.

Nick explains what the extension means, provides a summary of what the 2021 Government Chemist CBD Food and Cosmetic Ring Trial report detailed, explains how PhytoVista is now placed to help CBD companies with their compliance and what is happening with the Food Standards Agency and the processes they are putting in place.

