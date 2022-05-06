Goodbody Health signing up pharmacies as fast as they can (VIDEO)

Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE: GBDY / AQSE: GBDY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF) CEO Marc Howells joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to update us on company progress after filing its financial statements for the year ending 2021.

Marc shares his views on a under resourced and over burdened NHS, a change in how people manage their health, how Goodbody Health is meeting the massive growing demand for its services and can the company continue to grow at such speed.

Goodbody Health is the parent company for its main brand name “Goodbody” and its trading subsidiaries “Goodbody Wellness Limited” and “Goodbody Botanicals Ltd”