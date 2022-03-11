Twitter
A Blood MOT has never been easier to prevent heart disease (Interview)

Goodbody Health Inc. (AQSE:GDBY) Director George Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss Blood MOT’s.

February is widely known as ‘heart month’ in the UK, America, Canada amongst other countries. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) says its an important time to bring various heart conditions to the fore and the need for regular screening.

George shares his thoughts on whether people are taking heart health seriously enough, if they need to be more proactive in managing their heart health, what a blood MOT consist of and the experience Goodbody Health has built-up in blood testing.

Goodbody Health Inc.  (CSE: GDBY / AQSE: GDBY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF) are a wellness company, focusing on the Health and Wellness of customers through the local community by the introduction and use of cutting edge diagnostic equipment.

Disrupting the ‘old model’ of courier to laboratory style testing.

