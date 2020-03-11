Why did Ilika successfully raise £15m? (Interview)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) CFO Steve Boydell joins DirectorsTalk to explain why they successfully raised £15m. Steve explains what the proceeds will be used for, where the funds came from and if retail investors will get chance to participate?

Ilika plc is pursuing its strategy of developing and commercialising its cutting-edge solid-state batteries for a wide range of applications. Our mission is to own the critical design and manufacturing intellectual property (IP), manufacture and sell solid-state batteries in low to medium volumes and license our IP for high volume manufacture. Our batteries use ceramic-based lithium-ion technology that is inherently safe and stable in manufacture and usage and offers high performance which differentiates our products from existing batteries.

