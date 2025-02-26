Volta Finance Ltd: Can 2025 Outshine a Stellar 2024 Performance? (Video)

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA, VTAS) delivered impressive returns in 2024, significantly outperforming comparable asset classes. In this interview, Mark Thomas, analyst at Hardman & Co, highlights the key drivers behind Volta’s recent success and outlines why he anticipates another robust performance in 2025. Thomas shares insights into Volta’s strategic asset management, particularly in CLO equity and debt, and addresses the risks and opportunities investors should watch closely. With cashflow generation remaining strong and risks effectively managed, investors have plenty of reasons to keep a close eye on Volta’s next moves.

Volta Finance Ltd focuses on capital preservation and generating a stable dividend income stream through strategic investment primarily in collateralised loan obligations (CLOs).