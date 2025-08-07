Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX): Investor Outlook Reveals 135.80% Potential Upside

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX), a key player in the healthcare sector specializing in medical devices, presents an intriguing opportunity for investors with an eye for growth in the X-ray imaging components market. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex designs, manufactures, and sells a comprehensive range of X-ray imaging components, serving both the medical and industrial sectors across the globe.

Currently trading at $7.04, Varex’s stock shows a modest 0.01% price change with a 52-week range between $6.88 and $16.68. Despite the volatility suggested by this range, the stock’s potential upside, as indicated by the average target price of $16.60, stands at a remarkable 135.80%. This projection is bolstered by the company’s strategic positioning and product diversity, which spans critical applications in CT, mammography, oncology, and more, as well as industrial uses like security and inspection applications.

The absence of a trailing P/E ratio and PEG ratio highlights ongoing challenges in profitability, as reflected in the negative earnings per share of -1.03 and a return on equity of -7.17%. However, the forward P/E ratio of 9.45 suggests that analysts foresee a turnaround in earnings, potentially driven by anticipated revenue growth and operational improvements.

Revenue growth for Varex stands at 3.20%, a figure that aligns with its current strategic initiatives and market outreach. The company’s free cash flow of approximately $53.39 million underscores its ability to reinvest in business operations and innovation without the pressure of dividend payouts, given its 0.00% payout ratio.

Analysts’ sentiment towards Varex is optimistic, with four buy ratings and a single hold rating, and no sell recommendations. The target price range of $10.00 to $23.00 indicates a broad consensus on the stock’s upward potential, driven by its robust product line and expanding market presence.

From a technical perspective, Varex’s 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30 reflect some bearish trends, with the current price below these averages. However, the RSI (14) of 56.25 suggests a relatively neutral stance, leaving room for upward momentum should market conditions align with the company’s strategic goals. The MACD of -0.28 and signal line of -0.21 indicate a need for caution, though these indicators can quickly shift with positive news or improved financial performance.

Varex Imaging Corporation’s global footprint, spanning North America to Asia and beyond, positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for both medical and industrial imaging solutions. As the company continues to innovate and expand its reach, investors might find the potential rewards outweigh the risks, particularly given the compelling upside highlighted by current analyst targets.

Investors considering Varex should weigh the potential for significant appreciation against the inherent risks of a medical device sector player navigating a challenging market landscape. As always, careful analysis and a strategic approach will be key to capitalizing on Varex’s promising outlook.