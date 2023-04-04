Touchstone Exploration Inc 170.1% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration Inc with ticker (LON:TXP) now has a potential upside of 170.1% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 180 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Touchstone Exploration Inc share price of 67 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 170.1%. Trading has ranged between 51 (52 week low) and 114 (52 week high) with an average of 267,823 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £265,564,136.



Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and natural gas exploration, development, acquisition and production. It is active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad). It has interests in several small undeveloped exploration properties and three larger exploration blocks. Its exploration projects include Coho, Cascadura, Chinook and Royston, and natural gas in Trinidad and Tobago. The Coho-1 is drilled to a total depth of over 8,560 feet and across 64 feet of prospective natural gas pay in the Herrera Gr7b formation between 5,486 and 5,782 feet. The Cascadura-1 sidetracked (ST1) is drilled to a total depth of over 6,350 feet. The Chinook-1 is drilled to a total depth of over 10,039 feet to test a separate structural formation 1.5 kilometers (kms) south from the Cascadura gas discovery. The Royston is targeting a deep gas prospect with an estimated target depth of over 11,500 feet.







