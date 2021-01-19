Totally plc Urgent Care division awarded contract extensions and pilot funding worth c. £7.2m

Totally plc (LON:TLY), the provider of a range of healthcare services across the UK and Ireland, has announced it has been awarded a number of contract extensions and continued pilot funding worth a total of c. £7.2 million.

The extensions and continued funding to pilot COVID-19 specific clinical services include 111 Clinical Assessment Services, Urgent Treatment Centre services and GP Out of Hours services across England and have been awarded to Totally’s wholly-owned subsidiaries Vocare Limited, and Greenbrook Healthcare Limited, which together form Totally’s Urgent Care division.

Wendy Lawrence, CEO of Totally, said: “Our Urgent Care division has seen a huge surge in demand over the past year, due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these contract extensions and pilot schemes are testament to the hard work and dedication being demonstrated by our staff across the country. I am delighted that the quality of services that Totally is offering to ease the burden on our healthcare system is being recognised, and I am extremely proud to continue standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the NHS during these crucial times.”

Totally plc is a leading healthcare service provider in the UK and Ireland, working in partnership with the NHS and other providers to deliver healthcare services through its divisions of Urgent Care, Planned Care and Insourcing.