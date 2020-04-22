Surface Transforms High visibility for 2021 onwards (Analyst Interview)

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mike Foster joins us. Mike explains what the company does, the market place, suppliers, how big the company will get, profits, risks and why the company valuation looks so favourable.

Surface Transforms works with a number of automotive manufacturers including mainstream OEMs and niche market/low volume car builders, designing and supplying carbon-ceramic brakes for a wide range of application. ST is able to manufacture and supply brake disc assemblies to your specific requirements.

It’s next-generation brake technology uses continuous-carbon fibres rather than chopped-fibres found in traditional carbon-ceramic brakes giving significant benefits over our competitors products:

Better heat management – allows for lightweight design and /or improved performance

Lower wear rate and oxidation rate – increased life

Consistent performance at all operating temperatures

Reduced brake disc and pad wear – giving increased life

Competitively priced and without tooling costs

Product can be refurbished – extending product life

This is in addition to the standard benefits of carbon-ceramic brakes over traditional iron construction:

Weight savings of up to 70% (20kg approximately) – improving handling and driveability whilst reducing CO2

Improved performance (in both wet and dry conditions)

Corrosion Free – less brake dust

