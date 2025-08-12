Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Stock Analysis: Evaluating a 5.99% Upside in CNS Treatments

Broker Ratings

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN), a key player in the healthcare sector, is making waves with its focus on developing and commercializing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, this biopharmaceutical company boasts a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, reflecting its robust position within the drug manufacturing industry, particularly in the specialty and generic segments.

Currently trading at $40.57, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has experienced a mild price change of -0.66 (-0.02%), which places its shares near the upper end of its 52-week range of $29.94 to $42.44. This price stability, combined with the company’s innovative product lineup, makes it a compelling consideration for investors interested in the healthcare sector.

Supernus’s product portfolio includes market leaders like Qelbree for ADHD and GOCOVRI for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) dyskinesia, among others. Notably, the company is advancing its pipeline with promising candidates such as SPN-817 for epilepsy and SPN-820 for resistant depression, both in Phase 2 clinical trials. This ongoing innovation is crucial for maintaining competitiveness and driving future growth.

From a valuation perspective, Supernus presents an interesting scenario with a Forward P/E of 16.76, although trailing P/E and PEG ratios are unavailable, suggesting potential growth not fully captured by traditional metrics. The company’s revenue growth has seen a slight dip of -1.70%, but it maintains a commendable free cash flow of $150 million, underscoring its operational efficiency and financial health.

Supernus has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.38%, indicating effective management of shareholders’ equity. With no dividends currently offered, the company retains its earnings for reinvestment into research and development and expansion efforts. This strategy aligns with its focus on long-term growth rather than short-term payouts.

Analyst sentiment towards Supernus is predominantly positive, with three buy ratings and two hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The stock’s target price range is between $36.00 and $46.00, with an average target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. For investors, this indicates room for growth, especially as the company capitalizes on its CNS treatment expertise.

Technical indicators reveal that Supernus is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $33.58 and $34.38 respectively, which is a bullish signal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 75.51 suggests the stock is overbought, indicating potential for a price correction or consolidation in the near term. The MACD of 2.15, above the signal line of 1.37, further supports the positive momentum.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals continues to leverage its strong market position and innovative pipeline to drive growth despite minor revenue challenges. With a strategic focus on CNS treatments and a solid financial foundation, the company is well-positioned to deliver value to investors seeking exposure to the dynamic healthcare sector. As always, investors should consider their own risk tolerance and investment strategy when evaluating potential additions to their portfolio.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple