Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Real estate investing for dividend income: c. 8% yield for RECI fund

Real estate

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announced today that it has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share (a total amount of GBP 6,879,974.34) for the year ending 31st March 2023. The dividend is to be paid on 9th September 2022 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19th August 2022. The ex-dividend date is 18th August 2022.

In RECI’s latest Investment Manager’s Q1 Investor Presentation published on 29th July 2022, RECI confirmed dividends maintained at 3p per quarter represented an 8.1% annualised yield, based on share price, as at 30th June 2022.

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value. 

Discover more about real estate investing by following the profile link below.

You might also enjoy reading  Real estate fund RECI invests £24.9m in high IRR deals in June
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Real Estate Credit Investments RECI

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Real Estate Credit Investments RECI

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.