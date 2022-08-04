Real estate investing for dividend income: c. 8% yield for RECI fund

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announced today that it has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share (a total amount of GBP 6,879,974.34) for the year ending 31st March 2023. The dividend is to be paid on 9th September 2022 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19th August 2022. The ex-dividend date is 18th August 2022.

In RECI’s latest Investment Manager’s Q1 Investor Presentation published on 29th July 2022, RECI confirmed dividends maintained at 3p per quarter represented an 8.1% annualised yield, based on share price, as at 30th June 2022.

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value.

Discover more about real estate investing by following the profile link below.