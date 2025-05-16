Powering the future from within the mountain

As Drax marks the 60th anniversary of its iconic Cruachan Power Station, the company is not only celebrating a rich heritage of engineering excellence but also unveiling ambitious plans for modernisation and expansion. This milestone underscores Drax’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.

Nestled beneath the slopes of Ben Cruachan in Argyll and Bute, Scotland, the Cruachan Power Station—affectionately known as the ‘Hollow Mountain’—has been a cornerstone of the UK’s energy infrastructure since its inauguration by Queen Elizabeth II on 15 October 1965. As one of only four pumped storage hydro plants in the UK, Cruachan plays a pivotal role in balancing the national grid by storing excess energy and releasing it during peak demand periods, effectively acting as a massive water battery.

To commemorate six decades of operation, Drax is inviting the public to share photographs and memories associated with the power station. This initiative aims to preserve the stories of those who contributed to its construction and operation, including the ‘Tunnel Tigers’—the workers who undertook the formidable task of carving the facility into the mountain’s granite core.

Looking ahead, Drax has announced an £80 million refurbishment project set to commence this year. The upgrade will enhance the generating capacity of two of the plant’s four units, increasing the total output to 480 megawatts. This investment not only modernises the facility but also reinforces its role in supporting the UK’s transition to a low-carbon energy future.

In addition to the refurbishment, Drax has received approval from the Scottish Government to construct a new £500 million underground pumped storage hydro plant adjacent to the existing facility. This expansion is poised to further bolster the UK’s renewable energy capabilities and create nearly 1,000 jobs during its development phase.

Drax’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond infrastructure projects. The company has recently allocated a £60,000 grant to the Glasgow Science Centre to support STEM education, engaging over 1,400 school pupils in learning about renewable energy technologies.

As Drax celebrates the legacy of the Cruachan Power Station, it simultaneously lays the groundwork for future advancements in renewable energy. The company’s strategic investments and community initiatives exemplify its dedication to driving innovation and fostering a sustainable energy landscape.