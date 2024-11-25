Oxford Instruments plc 41.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments plc with ticker (LON:OXIG) now has a potential upside of 41.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,830 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Oxford Instruments plc share price of 2,005 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 41.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,870 (52 week low) and 2,765 (52 week high) with an average of 164,663 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,201,417,029.



Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of high technology products and services to industry and scientific research communities. The Company’s segments include Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Services & Healthcare. Its Materials & Characterisation segment is focused on applied research and development and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale. Its Research & Discovery segment provides advanced solutions that create environments and enable measurements down to the molecular and atomic level, which are used in fundamental research. Its Service & Healthcare segment provides customer service and support for its products and the service of third-party healthcare imaging systems. Its products include Atomic Force Microscopy, Electron Microscopy, Deposition Tools, Etch Tools, Low Temperature Systems and others. It offers a scientific camera. It also develops nanoindentation instruments.







