Open Orphan world’s first COVID-19 characterisation study (Interview)

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) Executive Chairman Cathal Friel joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results from the world’s first COVID-19 characterisation study.

Cathal explains what these results mean for Open Orphan, plans to initiate the next phase of the Human Challenge Programme, studies to approve new vaccines and antivirals and with 95% of 2022 targeted revenues contracted being non-Covid revenue can we expect some COVID-19 revenue this year.

Open Orphan is a rapidly growing niche CRO pharmaceutical services company which is a world leader in the testing of vaccines and antivirals through the use of human challenge clinical trials.