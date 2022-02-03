Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Open Orphan world’s first COVID-19 characterisation study (Interview)

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) Executive Chairman Cathal Friel joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results from the world’s first COVID-19 characterisation study.

Cathal explains what these results mean for Open Orphan, plans to initiate the next phase of the Human Challenge Programme, studies to approve new vaccines and antivirals and with 95% of 2022 targeted revenues contracted being non-Covid revenue can we expect some COVID-19 revenue this year.

Open Orphan is a rapidly growing niche CRO pharmaceutical services company which is a world leader in the testing of vaccines and antivirals through the use of human challenge clinical trials.

You might also enjoy reading  Open Orphan launch new malaria human challenge
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Open Orphan plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Open Orphan world’s first COVID-19 characterisation study (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.