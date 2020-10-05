Open Orphan dual business firing on all four cylinders (Interview)

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) CEO Cathal Friel joins DirectorsTalk in this video interview to discuss interim results for the 6 months ended 30th June 2020. Cathal talks us through the operational, financial highlights and events post period and also shares his thoughts on the outlook for the second half of the year.

Open Orphan is comprised of two commercial specialist CRO services businesses (Venn and hVIVO) and is developing an early stage orphan drug genomics data platform business. This platform captures valuable genetic data from patient populations with specific diseases with designated orphan drug status and incorporating AI tools. In June 2019, ORPH acquired AIM-listed Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc in a reverse take-over and in January 2020 it completed the merger with hVIVO plc. Venn, as an integrated drug development consultancy, offers CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls), preclinical, Phase I & II clinical trials design and execution. The merger with hVIVO created a European full pharma services company broadening the Company’s customer base and with complementary specialist CRO services, widened the range of the Company’s service offerings.

