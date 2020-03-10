Open Orphan Coronavirus and RSV human challenge studies underway (Interviews)

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) in a string of positive news releases catch up with DirectorsTalk to discuss two human study challenges.

Executive Chairman Cathal Friel joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the commencement of development of world’s first commercial human coronavirus challenge study model. Cathal provides us with more details on the study, explains how this will be funded and the timelines expected for the study.

Cathal also joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the signing of a new contract with a European Biotech Company for the provision of a RSV human challenge study. Cathal explains what the study entails, what it means for the company, the timescales involved and what else is going on in the company.

