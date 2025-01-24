One Health Group plc Surge in Growth, NHS Partnerships, and Strategic Expansion (Video)

One Health Group Plc (AQSE:OHGR) CEO Adam Binns joins DirectorsTalk to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2024.

In this interview, One Health Group plc CEO Adam Binns discusses the company’s impressive 22% turnover growth in the first half of 2024, driven by NHS collaborations and patient referrals. From new outreach clinics and surgical hubs to a significant uplift in revenue from NHS tariff adjustments, Adam outlines how One Health’s patient-first model aligns with government healthcare reforms. He also highlights the strategic balance between shareholder returns and reinvestment in growth. Discover how One Health Group continues to strengthen its position as a key healthcare partner, reducing waiting lists and transforming patient care.

About One Health Group

One Health Group plc works with the NHS to deliver faster, local care across orthopaedics, spinal, general surgery, and gynaecology. The company’s innovative approach connects consultants with patients closer to home, ensuring efficient treatment while supporting NHS targets.