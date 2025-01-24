Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

One Health Group plc Surge in Growth, NHS Partnerships, and Strategic Expansion (Video)

One Health Group Plc (AQSE:OHGR) CEO Adam Binns joins DirectorsTalk to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2024.

In this interview, One Health Group plc CEO Adam Binns discusses the company’s impressive 22% turnover growth in the first half of 2024, driven by NHS collaborations and patient referrals. From new outreach clinics and surgical hubs to a significant uplift in revenue from NHS tariff adjustments, Adam outlines how One Health’s patient-first model aligns with government healthcare reforms. He also highlights the strategic balance between shareholder returns and reinvestment in growth. Discover how One Health Group continues to strengthen its position as a key healthcare partner, reducing waiting lists and transforming patient care.

About One Health Group
One Health Group plc works with the NHS to deliver faster, local care across orthopaedics, spinal, general surgery, and gynaecology. The company’s innovative approach connects consultants with patients closer to home, ensuring efficient treatment while supporting NHS targets.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
One Health Group plc Surge in Growth, NHS Partnerships, and Strategic Expansion (Video)

Other Interviews

More News

Search

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.