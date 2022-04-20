Twitter
Oberon Investments Group appoints Adam Pollock as Director of Oberon Capital

Oberon Investments

Oberon Investments Group plc (AQSE:OBE), the boutique wealth management and corporate broking group, has announced the appointment of Adam Pollock as a Director of Oberon Capital .

Adam’s long career started in the 1980’s as a criminal barrister and moved into corporate finance and stockbroking, initially at Lazards and then Natwest Markets which became Bankers Trust and eventually Deutsche Bank. Adam has led capital markets and broking teams at T&G Landsbanki, Panmure Gordon, Zeus Capital and most recently as head of corporate and institutional business at WH Ireland. 

Adam brings a wealth of experience and contacts to Oberon Capital.

Mike Seabrook, Head of Oberon Capital, commented,  We are very pleased to have Adam joining Oberon Capital. Adam and I have had the pleasure of working together in the past and I am delighted to welcome someone of Adam’s calibre and experience to the team. Oberon Capital provides advice and capital raising services and bespoke management support for private companies and helping management teams through to IPO and life as a public company with a growing portfolio of services supporting our listed clients. Adam’s experience will be a perfect fit to aid these companies on their journey. We look forward to welcoming Adam to Oberon Investments Group.”

Adam Pollock, Director of Oberon Capital, commented  I am delighted to be joining Oberon Capital and I am looking forward to making a significant contribution to the team which is delivering a brilliant service, advice and investor access to clients. I look forward to helping the business grow after its exciting first year and being part of Oberon’s continued development.”

