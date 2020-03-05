KRM22 Investor Presentation March 2020

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM) Chairman Keith Todd talks though the new March 2020 investor presentation.

KRM22 is a closed-ended investment company which listed on AIM on 30 April 2018. The Company has been established with the objective of creating value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target companies in the technology and software sector, with a focus on risk management in capital markets.

Through its investments and the Global Risk Platform, KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms’ regulatory, market, technology and operations risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile.

Capital markets companies’ partner with KRM22 to optimize risk management systems and processes, improving profitability and expanding opportunities to increase portfolio returns by leveraging risk as alpha.

KRM22 PLC is listed on AIM and the Group is headquartered in London, with offices in several of the world’s major financial centres.

