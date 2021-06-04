Jubilee Metals Group significant PGM feed agreement (Interview)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk to discuss acquisitions of strategic PGM tailings and an update at its South African chrome and PGM operations. Leon elaborates on the strategic value of the additional PGM feed supply agreements, explains how both the Chrome and PGM side of the business is expanding and whats next on the horizon for the company.

Jubilee Metals Group is an industry leading metal recovery business focussed on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.