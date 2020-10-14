Jubilee Metals Group exceptional performance during Q3 2020 (Interview)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk in this video interview to discuss its operational update for the first three months of H2 2020. Leon talks us through the impacts of COVID, the key drivers behind the results and what else is happening over the coming months.

Questions that we asked Leon were:

Q1 0.15 Jubilee has provided an operational update for the first three months of H2 2020. How has the company been affected during the Covid lockdown regulations and are there any continuing impacts?

Q2 1.40 The results achieved over this period seem brilliant what have been the key drives behind this growth on an already strong first half for the group?

Q3 3.48 We know you produce regular operational updates, but what should investors expect to see in terms of new flow over the coming months?

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn