Jubilee Metals Group deliver another exceptional performance (Interview)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its results for the year ended 30th June 2021.

Leon talks us through the financial highlights, its operational performance, whats happened post period end and lets us know what else is on the horizon and the outlook for the company.

Jubilee Metals (LON: JLP) is an industry leading metal recovery business focussed on the re-treatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.