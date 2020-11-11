Jubilee Metals Group deliver a solid set of results (Interview)

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) Chief Executive Officer Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss audited results for the year ended 30th June 2020. Leon talks us through the highlights, post period and new project investment requirements.

Jubilee Metals Group is an industry leading metal recovery business focussed on the retreatment and metals recovery from mine tailings, waste, slag, slurry and other secondary materials generated from mining operations.

The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.