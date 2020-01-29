Jubilee Metals Deliver a 74% increase in revenues – Expect more (Interview)

Jubilee Metals Group (LON: JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its six month operations update. Leon talks us though the highlights, explains how Chrome and PGM operations have performed and what we can expect over the coming months.

Leon Coetzer, Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am delighted to present Jubilee’s Six Monthly Operations Update for the H2 2019 period. It has been an exceptional period which included two transformational transactions while we maintained our growth trajectory delivering another step increase in earnings.“