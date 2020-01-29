Don't Miss
Home » Interviews » Jubilee Metals Deliver a 74% increase in revenues – Expect more (Interview)
Jubilee Metals Leon Coetzer

Jubilee Metals Deliver a 74% increase in revenues – Expect more (Interview)

Posted by: Giles Arbor 29th January 2020

Jubilee Metals Group (LON: JLP) CEO Leon Coetzer joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its six month operations update. Leon talks us though the highlights, explains how Chrome and PGM operations have performed and what we can expect over the coming months.

Leon Coetzer, Chief Executive Officer, said:  “I am delighted to present Jubilee’s Six Monthly Operations Update for the H2 2019 period. It has been an exceptional period which included two transformational transactions while we maintained our growth trajectory delivering another step increase in earnings.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.